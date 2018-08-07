WWE And The Bella Twins Announce Season Four Of Total Bellas

WWE and E! have confirmed the fourth season of Total Bellas. There's no word yet on when season 4 will premiere but we will keep you updated.

Above is a new video from Total Bellas Executive Producers, The Bella Twins, and below is the announcement from WWE:

On the heels of the most-watched season of Total Bellas, E! Entertainment has greenlit a fourth season of the hit series following the lives of Nikki and Brie Bella. Season 3 of Total Bellas saw Nikki make one of the most challenging decisions of her life in opting to call off her high-profile wedding to John Cena, Brie balancing being a new mom and a successful businesswoman with her sister, and Daniel Bryan's sensational return to the WWE ring. The third season also gave viewers a glimpse into Nikki and Brie's continued growth as entrepreneurs as they expand their businesses and launch new brands, from apparel to wine with Birdiebee and Belle Radici.

"Nikki and Brie's willingness to be open about their struggles and celebrate their triumphs with their fans is what makes Total Bellas such a hit with our audience," said Amy Introcaso-Davis, Executive Vice President, Development and Production, E! "The Bella Twins embody the strong, empowered women that we celebrate here at E!, and we are so excited to see what the future has in store for them next."

"I'm so excited for another season of Total Bellas and hope our journey continues to inspire, motivate and connect with our Bella Army," said Brie.

"I can't wait for our fans to join me in the next step of my life. I promise that it will be a fun, real and heartfelt adventure," added Nikki.

The Bella Twins will also continue to be featured on E's hit series Total Divas, premiering its eighth season on Wednesday, Sept. 19, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. The new season will cover what comes next for Nikki and Brie, the return of Paige and the road to Nia Jax's highly anticipated Raw Women's Championship Match.

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also serve as Executive Producers of E!'s Total Bellas.