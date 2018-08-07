Matt Riddle Injured, MLW War Games Teams Set, Scarlett Bordeaux Wants To Make India 'Sexier' (Video)

- As seen in the video above, Scarlett Bordeaux was in India to promote the Great Khali's promotion Continental Wrestling Entertainment's event in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. She was joined at the press conference by fellow IMPACT Wrestling talent Hernandez and Kongo Kong, Katie Forbes, Jayme Jameson and former IMPACT Wrestling stars Crimson and Samuel Shaw.
"This is my first time in India," Scarlett said "I'm so excited to be wrestling for one of the best companies in the entire world for Khali. And if anyone doesn't know what I do, I'm here to make wrestling and India much sexier."
- The sides have been chosen for MLW War Games at Fort Lauderdale's War Memorial Auditorium on September 6th. Sami Callihan will captain his team of ravagers featuring Jimmy Havoc, the Death Machines and a mystery man versus John Hennigan, Shane Strickland, Barrington Hughes, Kotto Brazil and the debut of the "Innovator of Violence' Tommy Dreamer. The super card will also feature a FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS. Ticket start at just $10. You can purchase tickets now at MLWgo.com.
- Matt Riddle, who is expected to start with WWE at next week's Takeover event, apparently suffered an injury to his figure at an event this past weekend where he lost the EVOLVE Championship to Shane Strickland. Riddle's mother posted the Instagram message below, noting that "the first chair clip took the tip of [Riddle's] pointer finger off." PWInsider reported that Riddle was forced to pull out of some independent shows because of the injury.
Thank you for watching and checking in on him @prowrestling5star! Today Matt wrestled an intense hardcore match that involved tables, ladders and chairs. The first chair clip took the tip of his pointer finger off (wrong finger in my comment).?? Blood within the first few minutes got the kids attention for sure. He explained to them today that he was going to wrestle hard, and it was going to be intense to watch. They smiled and said they couldn't wait to see. It did rock them a little. Watching Dad get carried off like he did was not easy. Thankfully Fred got the wink he did at them on video! When he showed them how Dad gave them a wink as he was getting taken out they felt better.
Himanshu D contributed to this article.