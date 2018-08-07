Ronda Rousey Sends Warning (Photo), Seth Rollins On Finding A Way To Win At SummerSlam, WWE 205 Live

- Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Seth Rollins after his Handicap Match loss to Drew McIntyre and WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler on last night's RAW. Rome asks Rollins where his mind is going into the match with Ziggler at SummerSlam

"Honestly, I don't know," Rollins said. "Every time I come up with a plan, every time I keep moving forward there's a road block in the way and I'm sort of at a loss. I went to Kurt and asked for an opportunity to take out both Drew and Dolph but it blew up in my face. I get it, I don't agree with Stephanie McMahon often but I get it, she doesn't want Roman Reigns out there endangering himself two weeks away from SummerSlam. That's a huge money match and I understand that. I gotta figure something out, I gotta figure something out because 2 weeks away is SummerSlam and I've done so much for that Intercontinental Title, and it's done just as much for me. I'll be damned if I let Dolph Ziggler walk out of Brooklyn still the Intercontinental Champion. So, whatever it takes, whatever I've got to do, whether it's me against the world, it doesn't matter. I'm all heart, I'm no quit and I'm going to find something, I'm going to find a way."

- As noted, tonight's WWE 205 Live will feature Hideo Itami vs. Mustafa Ali. The SummerSlam feud between Drew Gulak and WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander will also continue as WWE posted the following teaser:

How will WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander respond to Drew Gulak's attack? At SummerSlam, Drew Gulak will seek vindication for his campaign for a better WWE 205 Live when he challenges WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander. After earning the opportunity by claiming victory in a Fatal 4-Way Match, Gulak joined the broadcast team as his ally The Brian Kendrick battled The Soul of WWE 205 Live last week. Although Alexander emerged victorious, his celebration was cut short by Gentleman Jack Gallagher. Gulak soon entered the fray, and the three targeted the champion before WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick intervened. With his title defense at The Biggest Party of the Summer on the horizon, how will Alexander respond to Gulak's strong statement, and can both Superstars refrain from attacking each other until SummerSlam?

- Following last night's victory over Alicia Fox, Ronda Rousey sent this warning to RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss. Rousey will face Bliss at SummerSlam next Sunday, August 19th.