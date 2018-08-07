Sami Zayn Undergoes Second Rotator Cuff Surgery

Sami Zayn is currently injured requiring multiple surgeries and a second one took place today.

Zayn went under the knife for bi-lateral rotator cuff surgery and posted a selfie to update fans on his status. He seemed to be in good spirits while commenting on how much fun it is to wear a gown.

Who ever said bi-lateral rotator cuff surgery wasn't fun? I get to wear a gown! pic.twitter.com/VTLNvd2r1c — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) August 7, 2018

The Raw Superstar flew to Birmingham, Alabama in late June to be examined after his loss to Bobby Lashley at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view event. Zayn was working through multiple injuries requiring surgeries to be performed on both rotator cuffs. The second of those surgeries took place today.

Zayn isn't slated for an in-ring return until early 2019, but he's staying active in the meantime. The Underdog From The Underground attended the "Just For Laughs" comedy festival in Montreal and he has also been taking improv classes.

He is also still very active with his Sami For Syria campaign. He raised $105,000 for a mobile medical clinic last year and is still actively raising awareness concerning the plight of those affected by the devastating sociopolitical climate in the region. His latest endeavor is called, "Sami Relief" where he is looking to help refugees who are stuck at the borders in the desert while attempting to flee Syria.

See Also AJ Styles On His Dream WrestleMania Match

He spoke to The Nation recently about how he felt like he needed to do more with his status as a WWE Superstar.

"I almost feel like I was more a part of a problem than a solution," Zayn said. "It's sort of this perpetual thing that keeps spinning, or people on one side of the fence versus people on the other side of the fence, and there's this back and forth, dialogue and just nothing gets done."

