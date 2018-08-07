Final MYC Spot To Be Determined On WWE NXT, Nia Jax - The Edge And Christian Show, Titus O'Neil

- Above is a new WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at how Titus O'Neil teamed with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Florida Hospitals for a big 2018 Back to School Bash in Tampa this weekend.

- The final spot in the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be determined on this week's WWE NXT episode as Vanessa Borne takes on Taynara Conti in a MYC qualifying match. The match was taped at the recent NXT TV tapings. We have spoilers from the tapings at this link.

There are currently 31 confirmed names for the 32-woman tournament, which tapes on Wednesday and Thursday of this week to air later this summer on the WWE Network. Names confirmed are Rachel Evers, Allysin Kay (Sienna), MJ Jenkins, Xia Li, Zatara, Hiroyo Matsumoto, Vanessa Kraven, Aerial Monroe, Ashley Rayne (Madison Rayne), Priscilla Kelly, Xia Brookside, Meiko Satomura, Toni Storm, Isla Dawn, Zeuxis, Lacey Lane, Karen Q, Mia Yim, Killer Kelly, Mercedes Martinez, Kavita Devi, Kaitlyn, Io Shirai, Rhea Ripley, Kacy Catanzaro, Nicole Matthews, Jinny, Tegan Nox, Deonna Purrazzo, Jessie Elaban and Reina Gonzalez.

- It was revealed on the new Table For 3 with Natalya, Nia Jax and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix that Jax will make an appearance on the second season of The Edge & Christian Show, which premieres later this year on the WWE Network. Below is a shot of Jax with Christian and WWE Hall of Famer Edge: