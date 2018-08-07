Jeff Hardy And Shinsuke Nakamura Hype SummerSlam, WWE Network Classic Content Update, RAW Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Jacksonville.

- WWE has confirmed that 50 hours of the Coliseum Home Video releases from the 1980s and 1990s have been added to the WWE Network. The additions range from 1985 to 1997 and cover WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Sunny, Roddy Piper, Andre the Giant, Bruno Sammartino, The Ultimate Warrior and many others, plus Global Warfare, UK Fan Favorites, German Fan Favorites and more.

- Jeff Hardy and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura had the following Twitter exchange ahead of their title match at SummerSlam on August 19:

I can give you a #KneeToFace. Whichever one enters the ring at #SummerSlam. https://t.co/aIFYobkGFL — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) August 6, 2018