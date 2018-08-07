Sam Adonis proudly proclaims himself to be Mexico's biggest villain as he waves around a Donald Trump flag and talks about building a wall. He is no stranger to controversy due to these heat-seeking tactics, but Adonis recently took it over the line at a Revolution Pro wrestling show which resulted in him being banned from the company.

Adonis made his debut and final appearance for Revolution Pro on Sunday evening when he did a run-in during a match between Chris Ridgeway and Kurtis Chapman. Adonis then cut a promo on the microphone where he used a homophobic slur which resulted in heat from the crowd. While falsely believing he was getting over in the desired way, Adonis pushed things further where he used more inappropriate language.

Following Adonis' promo, Revolution Pro Wrestling apologized for the statements that were made during the event. It was announced that Adonis will not be invited back to follow up on the angle he initiated with his offensive promo.

"We would like to take this opportunity to address the actions of Sam Adonis last night," Revolution Pro said in a written statement. They stated that nobody from the organization instructed Adonis to use the language he did while saying they embrace all cultures, races, sex's, and sexualities.

"We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable and be able to take for granted the fact that no matter what problems may be affecting you on the outside world, for those hours you are with us you are able to suspend your disbelief, forget about all your troubles and have a good time," they continued. "The fact that this wasn't possible for a brief moment last night breaks our hearts."

They acknowledged the argument between real and fictional, but "as the line gets blurred we need to make it perfectly clear that this type of language is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

The statement went on to say that Adonis will no longer be appearing for the professional wrestling company in spite of being "factored in as a big part of our 'Summer Of Independence' however we have rescinded those dates and his segment from last nights show will not be appearing on RPW On Demand. We have also put procedures in place to ensure that something like this never happens again."

Adonis has since apologized for his misinterpretation of what language he could use during an adult-aged show to draw heat on himself. The 29-year-old is known to cut pro-Trump promos in Spanish, but he wanted to stress that the words his character used at Revolution Pro were not a reflection of how he really feels.

"I am truly sorry to anyone that I have upset with my in-ring actions at Revolution Pro yesterday," Adonis said. "Sam Adonis is a fictional character that I portray in the realm of pro wrestling. My lack of judgment lead me to believe that offensive comments would be acceptable as entertainment in the 18+ venue in which I was performing. These are not my personal beliefs and I am ashamed of letting the fans down."

Corey Graves, Adonis' brother, posted the day of the Revolution Pro show about negativity on Twitter. He encouraged people to value things more than likes and followers and as of this writing, the WWE announcer hasn't tweeted since.