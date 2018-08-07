Kane On If He Plans On Returning To WWE After Becoming Mayor

Last week, Knox County was introduced to mayor-elect Glenn Jacobs. Jacobs, known by wrestling fans as Kane, successfully represented the Republican party in his victory against Democratic nominee Linda Haney. Despite Haney criticizing Kane of still being a WWE competitor during the campaign trail, Kane responded by stating that WWE is his job, and people return to their jobs even while campaigning.

During his return, Kane aligned with Daniel Bryan during a gang attack from the Bludgeon Brothers on SmackDown Live. Following Kane's save, Team Hell No was reformed, and they competed against Luke Harper and Erick Rowan at Extreme Rules. Although they were unsuccessful, many fans did enjoy the reunion as well as Kane coming back during his quest to become mayor.

See Also Kane Receives Criticism For Still Wrestling While Running For Mayor

In a conversation with Rolling Stone, Kane shared whether he was return to WWE in-ring action.

"WWE is always going to be part of me and hopefully I'll always be part of it," said Kane. "I haven't ruled out making special appearances every now and then. My main priority is being mayor, of course. [My role in the WWE] does bring a lot of attention to Knox County, so that's cool. It's just a matter of making sure everything I do — WWE or any other outside stuff — does not impact my role as mayor."

While Kane has experienced a much lighter schedule in the WWE, he did appear at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans as a participant of the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal. Kane was also a participant of the triple threat Universal Championship match at this year's Royal Rumble, unsuccessfully competing against Champion Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

Source: Rolling Stone