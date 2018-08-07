A new "All In" match was announced in the latest "All Us" video on Cody's YouTube channel. It will be Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green. In the above video, Cody Rhodes commented on the match.

"We want that match to really stand out and to really showcase the difference between women's wrestling in the mid 90s to women's wrestling today," Rhodes said. "I think every company is doing that, you can't hide from that, you shouldn't hide from that, they're kicking ass."

Below is the updated card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

The Over Budget Battle Royale - All In: Zero Hour

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA

All In: Zero Hero

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky

As noted, "All In" will be available on traditional PPV, Fite, and ROH HonorClub live from the Sears Centre Arena in Chicago at 7pm ET on September 1. All In: Zero Hour will air exclusively on WGN America at 6pm ET.