Rematch Added To Tonight's WWE SmackDown, Asuka Does Virtual Reality (Video), Fans On Braun Strowman

- Above is a new UpUpDownDown Virtual Reality video with Asuka playing Superhot VR. The video also features Xavier Woods and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Braun Strowman will be able to control himself in the SummerSlam match with Kevin Owens. As of this writing, 51% voted, "Yes. He'll keep his temper under control to protect the Money in the Bank contract." The rest went with, "No. Once he gets angry, he can't restrain himself."

- Lana vs. Zelina Vega in a rematch from last week's WWE SmackDown has been announced for tonight's show. WWE tweeted: