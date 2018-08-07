'All In' Match Gets A Big Stipulation, Upcoming ROH Events, Matt Taven Hypes ROH MSG Show (Video)

- Above, Matt Taven hypes the upcoming ROH Madison Square Garden event on April 6, calling MSG the "Mecca of Professional Wrestling."

- ROH announced it will be returning to Pittsburgh, Pa (November 3) for a Steel City Excellence TV taping. The promotion will also be headed to Columbus, Ohio (November 4) for Survival of the Fittest.

- As noted, on All In: Zero Hour there will be an Over The Budget Battle Royale featuring 15 competitors. Already announced for the match are: Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page. Thanks to a tweet from ROH World Champion Jay Lethal, the winner will now receive a future title shot against him. Below is the updated card.

September 1st #ZeroHour pic.twitter.com/Hjyk35wJZ9 — All In (@ALL_IN_2018) August 6, 2018

Tell you what, since I'm a fighting champ who believes in Opportunities for all. How about I give the winner a Shot at the ROH world title! https://t.co/oQkL39C7NF — Jay Lethal (@TheLethalJay) August 7, 2018

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

Adam Page vs. Joey Janela (with Penelope Ford)

Rey Mysterio, Bandido, and Fenix vs. The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi

Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

The Over Budget Battle Royale (Winner will get a future ROH Title shot) - All In: Zero Hour

Jordynne Grace, Moose, Rocky Romero, Colt Cabana, Ethan Page, and TBA

All In: Zero Hero

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky