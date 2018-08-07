The Rock Targeted By Animal Rights Activists On Instagram, More For Tonight's SmackDown, WWE Stock

- Cathy Kelley previews tonight's WWE SmackDown in this new video.

- WWE stock was down 1.36% today, closing at $79.18 per share. Today's high was $81.62 and the low was $79.06.

See Also The Rock Wants To Wrestle At WrestleMania

- The Rock was actually targeted by animal rights activists this week, for the crime of taking his family to the Georgia Aquarium. As seen below, the former WWE Champion posted photos & clips from the family trip but the comments section of each photo has been hijacked by angry readers calling him out for supporting the aquarium, accusing him of supporting a place that keeps animals in captivity.

Yahoo, Fox News and other outlets have reached out to Rock's camp for comments but they were not responding at last word. Rock has been active on social media since the backlash began but he has not addressed the comments.