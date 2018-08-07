WrestlingInc.com

Hulk Hogan And Kaitlyn Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown (Photos)

By Marc Middleton | August 07, 2018

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and former WWE Divas Champion Kaitlyn are both backstage for tonight's SmackDown in Orlando.

Kaitlyn posted these backstage photos with Big E while WWE Performance Center recruit Nasser Alruwayeh posted a photo with The Hulkster.

Hogan was recently reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame while Kaitlyn is set to return to the company at Wednesday's Mae Young Classic tapings. They both live in the area and could be just visiting at tonight's tapings. We will keep you updated.

