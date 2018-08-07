WWE SmackDown Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE SmackDown Viewing Party. Tonight's show comes from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

- Tonight's WWE SmackDown opens live from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Tom Phillips welcomes us. He's joined by Corey Graves and Byron Saxton.

- We go to the ring and out comes Randy Orton.

Orton says Jeff Hardy called him out last week but that didn't turn out in his favor. We see how Orton and WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura attacked Hardy last week, and Orton "wiping away" Hardy's identity after. Some fans cheer as we return to Orton on the mic. Orton asks if the people still believe. He could've warned those who are squeamish to turn away but watching them squirm is why he did it in the first place. Orton made a vow to take out every Superstar who the fans put up on a pedestal. Orton goes on and says he will become so violent that fans want to change the channel. But they won't change the channel because they still believe. They still believe in superheroes and hope, like hoping Hardy will come out right now and save the day. Orton says he won't because Orton erased The Enigma last week. Orton says Hardy is somewhere lost right now, searching for his identity. Orton erased The Enigma and will erase every other Superstar the fans respect. Orton says he is doing this because he doesn't get the respect he deserves from fans or those in the back.

Orton talks about starting out as one of the youngest in WWE, becoming a young WWE Champion and then going on to find big success. But the fans still won't respect him. Orton says sometimes in life you have to take respect when not given it. Orton goes on repeating some of the same talking points. Orton says this isn't on him, it's on each and every one of the fans. Orton goes on and says you can call him what you want but what's important is these three letters - RKO. Orton drops the mic and leaves the ring as his music hits.

- We see The Bar backstage watching. They will face The New Day later to crown new #1 contenders.

- Becky Lynch is backstage when Charlotte Flair walks up. There's some tension there but Flair says she wasn't trying to steal Becky's thunder last week. Becky says it puts her in a bad position because she wanted to be happy for Flair but she wanted Carmella alone at SummerSlam. They get on the same page for tonight's match against The IIconics and take a shot at Sasha Banks & Bayley, The Boss & Hug Connection.

- We go to the ring and out comes SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella for commentary. We go to commercial.

The IIconics vs. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

Back from the break and out comes Becky Lynch as Carmella looks on from commentary. Charlotte Flair is out next. Out next comes The IIconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. They cut promos on the way to the ring, taking shots at their opponents and the city of Orlando.

The bell rings and Billie starts off with Becky. They go at it and Becky takes control. Flair tags in for a quick double team and unloads with chops. Becky tags back in for a few double team moves, also sending Peyton to the floor as she comes in. Becky goes for the Dis-Arm-Her on Billie but she scrambles to the floor thanks to Royce. Flair tags back in and launches herself over the top rope, taking out both opponents on the floor. Flair stands tall as Becky poses in the corner. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Flair works over Billie. They collide in the middle of the ring and both go down as Carmella rolls her eyes at the announce table. Peyton tags in as does Becky. Becky gets the upperhand and a pop. Becky with a kick to the gut and an uppercut. Becky with the Bexploder suplex. Becky goes to the top and hits a flying forearm for a close 2 count.

Becky goes for the Dis-Arm-Her but Billie breaks it with a boot. Flair tags in and drops Billie. Flair goes to the top and hits a moonsault, taking down both opponents with it. Flair applies the Figure Four and then the Figure Eight on Peyton for the submission win.

Winners: Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch

- After the match, Flair and Lynch stand tall as Flair's music hits. They celebrate together as Carmella stands on top of the announce table and raises her title, running her mouth with her SummerSlam opponents.

- Renee Young is backstage with The New Day. Kofi Kingston ends up putting on a blonde wig to interview Xavier Woods and Big E about the match with The Bar tonight. They are confident about beating Cesaro and Sheamus, then going to SummerSlam to take the titles from The Bludgeon Brothers. Kofi takes off the wig and they go on about how they can do anything. Kofi hands the wig to Renee and they walk off.

- We see video from earlier today of The Miz accepting Daniel Bryan's SummerSlam challenge for the singles match. Byron will have an exclusive interview later tonight.

- WWE Champion AJ Styles is backstage walking. He will return tonight to address Samoa Joe. Back to commercial.

- Back from the break and we see Charlotte & Becky backstage discussing their win. The Triple Threat at SummerSlam comes up and they agree to be great against each other after being great together tonight. The tension returns as they look at each other and do their "tea time" handshake to end the segment.

- The announcers show us video from last week's Samoa Joe promo, sending the personal message to AJ Styles.

- We go to the ring and out comes WWE Champion AJ Styles as Greg Hamilton does the introduction.