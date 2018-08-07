Daniel Bryan's WWE SummerSlam Match Confirmed

The Miz has accepted Daniel Bryan's challenge for a one-on-one match at the WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Above is new video of Miz confirming the match.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card going into tonight's SmackDown:

WWE Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title

Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Title Match

Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

TBD (The Bar or The New Day) vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz