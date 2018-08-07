WWE 205 Live Results (8/7): Mustafa Ali Takes On Hideo Itami, Lucha House Party Vs. Nese And Murphy

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE 205 Live, exclusively on the WWE Network! Join us immediately following SmackDown at 10pm ET. Be sure to leave your feedback in the comments section, share our coverage of tonight's episode through social media, and REFRESH for the most up to date coverage.

- Vic Joseph, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us in to tonight's show. They preview Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami and the SummerSlam Cruiserweight Title Match between Cedric Alexander and Drew Gulak.

Kalisto and Lince Dorado (with Gran Metalik) vs. Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy

Dorado with a chop that just seems to annoy Murphy and Murphy smacks him back. Dorado gets tossed into the corner and in comes Nese, Dorado with a boot to the face, hurricanrana, dropkick hits and Nese tags Murphy back in. Kalisto is in there now, tries for a DDT, but Murphy holds on. Kalisto is able to use his speed to hit a basement-rana, cover, two.

Nese gets the blind tag, yanks Kalisto off the apron and goes to work with clubbing blows to the side of the head. Murphy back in there, stomp to Kalisto's back, Kalisto tries to fight back to his corner, but Murphy catches him tosses him back and Nese hits a moonsault off the second rope. Quick back and forth tags between Nese/Murphy and they continue to keep Kalisto grounded and away from his partner.

Kalisto is able to dodge Nese, who goes out to the floor. Just as Kalisto goes for a tag, Nese pulls Dorado off the apron. Murphy with a german suplex with the bridge, two-count. Nese tags in, Kalisto almost gets away, Nese has his foot and Kalisto kicks Nese back into Murphy. Dorado is tagged in and goes to work on both opponents with a bunch of kicks.

Hits dropkick/moonsault combo onto Nese, pin, two. Dorado with a superkick, bronco buster, cover, Murphy is able to break it up. He pops Kalisto right in the mug. Dorado able to hit a double handspring stunner sends both Superstars out to the floor. Kalisto and Dorado with stereo flips out to the floor. Kalisto looks for salida del sol, doesn't connect, Murphy trips up Kalisto out on the outside. Kalisto is distracted from that and ends up getting rolled up for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Tony Nese and Buddy Murphy via Pinfall

- Locker room, Mustafa Ali (who had a short stay in the hospital over the weekend) is getting ready for his match. 205 Live GM Drake Maverick heads in and shows some concern that Ali might be over doing it and tells him he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone. Ali says he's got this and not to worry.

- Backstage, Hideo Itami cuts a promo in Japanese and then tells Ali he should have given him respect.

- Vignette for Noam Dar who talks about his injury 10 months ago. He said he initially felt invincible, but realized how things can be taken away from him in an instant. So he trained harder than ever to get back to the ring. Dar talks about losing his last match against TJP and how TJP may have gotten in his head, but he's the Supernova and will be ready next time.

Noam Dar vs. Sean Maluta

Bit of a stalemate to get things started until Maluta hits a spinning kick and then drops and elbow on Dar's knee. Low dropkick to the knee, followed by another low kick to that surgically repaired knee. Maluta goes for a crossbody, but nobody home. Dar hits a running shoulder block and an overhead release suplex. TJP is watching from the back, but is barely paying attention to the match. Dar lines up his opponent and hits a kick to the head for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Noam Dar via Pinfall

- Earlier today, Cedric Alexander tells Drew Gulak that as long as the match is one-on-one, Gulak simply can't beat him. Until then, he said if Jack Gallagher is up for a match, he's down for it.

- At the podium, Drew Gulak says if Alexander wants a match with Gallagher, that's fine with him. Gulak says he's looking to the bigger picture as he wants to create a better 205 Live as champion. He continues that Alexander will tap out when they meet at SummerSlam.

- Next week: Cedric Alexander vs. Jack Gallagher in a non-title match. Also, Akira Tozawa vs. Lio Rush will go down next Tuesday.

Mustafa Ali vs. Hideo Itami

Itami throws a couple kicks to measure his opponent, Itami goes for a running boot in the corner, but Ali dodges it. Ali lands a jump kick, and swings away on his grounded opponent. Itami misses a big chop, and gets sent out to the floor. Ali flips out to the floor and crashes down on Itami, bit of an awkward landing with that move. Ali tosses Itami back in, hits a big crossbody off the top rope, cover, one-count.

Ali pausing for a moment, Itami able to drop Ali and stomps away at his face. "Respect me!" Itami yells and ends up getting punched in the face. Ali gets dumped out to the floor, pulls Itami out and chops him in the chest. Itami lands a string of kicks and punches, referee count at 7 and Itami breaks the count. Another kick to the chest, Itami tries to go back into the ring and Ali stops him, now both guys are on the apron. Back and forth forearms, Itami with a dropkick that sends Ali into the ring post! Ali really selling the lower back now.

More strikes on Ali, both in the ring, cover, two-count. Commentary putting over Ali's hospital stay and wondering how much it took out of him. Itami has all the momentum now, tries to pin Ali with just his foot, but that doesn't work. Itami with more kicks to the chest, Ali tries for a crucifix pin, two. Ali tries for a rolling cutter and gets hit in the head with a massive kick, cover, two.

Ali recovers and is getting in some offense now, couple kicks to the head, rolling cutter hits this time, cover, two-count. Ali dodges a strike, kick to the back of Itami's head, but Itami hits a spinning back fist on his way down and both guys are out now. Both up, Ali tries for a tornado DDT, no, falcon arrow by Itami, pin, two. Itami is getting annoyed now. Ali gets put up on the top rope, Itami looks for a superplex, gets dropped down on his face. Ali with a nice roll through sit-down powerbomb, but gets only two.

Ali charges in and Itami with an overhead toss into the corner, cover, two, Itami tries again, two again. Looks like Itami got his mouth busted open. Itami puts Ali's head next to the steps, goes for a running dropkick, but nobody home. Ali with a tornado DDT off the top rope to the floor! He tosses Itami back in the ring, goes for 054, but he stops...he's woozy! Ali gives Itami a small window to put him down into the tree of woe. Itami with three running dropkicks to Ali! Cover and that will do it.

Winner: Hideo Itami via Pinfall

- Post-match, Ali gets up, goes to head out of the ring, and collapses near the ropes. The referee calls for help and asks Ali, "What year is it???" Maverick runs out and demands some medical help get out to the ring.