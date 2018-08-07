WrestlingInc.com

New WWE SummerSlam Title Match, Updated Card

By Marc Middleton | August 07, 2018

The WWE SummerSlam Tag Team Tournament finals took place on tonight's SmackDown with The New Day defeating The Bar to become the new #1 contenders. The New Day vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers is now official for the SummerSlam pay-per-view.

WWE SummerSlam takes place on August 19th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Below is the updated confirmed card:

WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles

WWE Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women's Title Match
Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss

Triple Threat for the SmackDown Women's Title
Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Carmella

WWE Intercontinental Title Match
Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler

WWE United States Title Match
Jeff Hardy vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match
Drew Gulak vs. Cedric Alexander

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers

Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens
Braun's Money In the Bank briefcase will be on the line.

Finn Balor vs. Constable Baron Corbin

Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz

