Asuka And Naomi Wrestle Before SmackDown, New WWE Book Released (Video), Paige - SmackDown Video

- SmackDown General Manager Paige did not appear on tonight's show but she did appear in a YouTube segment that was released as the show hit the air. Above is video from that segment, which just featured Paige previewing the episode.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Orlando saw Asuka and Naomi defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in tag team action.

- WWE's new "Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life" book was released by ECW Press today. The book was written by Jon Robinson and features interviews with several top WWE Superstars. You can order the hardcover and the Kindle versions at a sale price via this link. Below is the synopsis for the book and a new video promo: