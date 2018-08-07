Asuka And Naomi Wrestle Before SmackDown, New WWE Book Released (Video), Paige - SmackDown Video

- SmackDown General Manager Paige did not appear on tonight's show but she did appear in a YouTube segment that was released as the show hit the air. Above is video from that segment, which just featured Paige previewing the episode.
- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown in Orlando saw Asuka and Naomi defeat Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville in tag team action.
- WWE's new "Creating the Mania: An Inside Look at How WrestleMania Comes to Life" book was released by ECW Press today. The book was written by Jon Robinson and features interviews with several top WWE Superstars. You can order the hardcover and the Kindle versions at a sale price via this link. Below is the synopsis for the book and a new video promo:
Creating the Mania takes fans backstage with an all-access pass to the behind-the-scenes stories of WrestleMania 34, which became the Mercedes-Benz Superdome's highest grossing entertainment event at $14.1 million and a sold-out crowd of 78,133 fans. Follow the yearlong life cycle of WWE's biggest event, from how the storylines were developed to how the host city was selected, from the logistics and planning behind hosting over 70,000 members of the WWE Universe to the rivalries and matches playing out inside the ring, in a book that chronicles the events leading up to the "Showcase of the Immortals."
This journey includes exclusive interviews with top Superstars, including Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Braun Strowman, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Kevin Owens, The Miz, and "Phenomenal" A.J. Styles, breaking down their year leading up to 'Mania and the highs and lows that go along with being a WWE Superstar ? pushing their hardest, all with the same goal in mind… to main event WrestleMania.
What goes into building the pageantry of the #GrandestStageOfThemAll @WrestleMania? You can find out in #CreatingTheMania, available NOW! https://t.co/7nFGLf1RQo pic.twitter.com/ZHk18U6Hb0— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2018