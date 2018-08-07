Top Stars Team After WWE Tapings, Unseen Daniel Bryan - The Miz Footage, New WWE 2K19 Screenshot

- Above is unseen footage of Daniel Bryan's attack on The Miz during tonight's WWE SmackDown episode. As noted, Bryan vs. Miz is now official for SummerSlam on August 19. For those who missed it, below is video of the segment that aired on SmackDown:
- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live tapings in Orlando saw Jeff Hardy and WWE Champion AJ Styles team up to defeat Samoa Joe and Randy Orton.
- Speaking of Styles, WWE Games has released the second screenshot of the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar, as seen below:
We have our second @AJStylesOrg #WWE2K19 screenshot of the day! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/2EgxBUFLvb— WWE 2K19 (@WWEgames) August 8, 2018
For those who missed it, below is the first WWE 2K19 screenshot, released earlier in the day by Styles:
As #WWE2K19 cover Superstar, I have dibs on releasing the first screenshot. https://t.co/hWyDoXL2LF #ad pic.twitter.com/mCiguL586F— AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) August 7, 2018