Top Stars Team After WWE Tapings, Unseen Daniel Bryan - The Miz Footage, New WWE 2K19 Screenshot

- Above is unseen footage of Daniel Bryan's attack on The Miz during tonight's WWE SmackDown episode. As noted, Bryan vs. Miz is now official for SummerSlam on August 19. For those who missed it, below is video of the segment that aired on SmackDown:

- The dark main event after tonight's WWE 205 Live tapings in Orlando saw Jeff Hardy and WWE Champion AJ Styles team up to defeat Samoa Joe and Randy Orton.

See Also Full Details on the New WWE 2K19 Towers Mode (Photos)

- Speaking of Styles, WWE Games has released the second screenshot of the WWE 2K19 cover Superstar, as seen below:

For those who missed it, below is the first WWE 2K19 screenshot, released earlier in the day by Styles: