SAnitY Issues A Warning, Aiden English Tries To Apologize (Video), Next Week's WWE 205 Live Matches

- This week's WWE SmackDown saw the tension between Rusev and Aiden English continue after English's interference during Lana vs. Zelina Vega backfired, leading to another loss for Lana. Below is post-show video of English trying to approach Lana and Rusev for an apology but they're not interested. English swears he will make it up to them.

- The rematch between Lio Rush and Akira Tozawa has been announced for next Tuesday's WWE 205 Live episode. As noted, next week's show will also feature Jack Gallagher vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander in a non-title match.

- SAnitY leader Eric Young took to Twitter after this week's SmackDown and issued a warning to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers and new #1 contenders The New Day, saying change is coming. The New Day vs. The Bludgeon Brothers is now official for WWE SummerSlam on August 19. Young tweeted the following: