Becky Lynch On Why She Doesn't Date WWE Stars

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently caught up with his favorite cheekbones in the business of professional wrestling, WWE Superstar Becky Lynch. Among many other things, Lynch talked about whether she had been approached about being a Total Divas cast member, why she does not date within WWE, and being in a good place in her professional wrestling career.

According to Lynch, there was a conversation about having her join the cast of Total Divas when she first made her way up to WWE's so-called main roster; however, like the rest of WWE's Four Horsewomen, 'Straight Fire' never became a Total Divas regular.

"When I first got on the road, there was a conversation about [being a Total Divas cast member]." Lynch continued, "for me, I don't think that is in my future. I appreciate what it [has] done for the other girls, but I think I would like to keep my real life separate to [pro] wrestling and I just don't foresee me on any sort of reality TV show."

Additionally, during the podcast, Lynch shared that she does not date within WWE, as she wants to keep her professional life "drama-free".

"Do you know what? I think that's one thing, that again, I've always wanted especially because you're going to be around these people all the time. And, like, I would like to keep that separate from my own personal life and I feel like everyone ends up becoming like a family member. Do you know what I mean? Like, a brother or whatever and I just want to keep my work life so drama-free, so however I can do that, I can go in, not have any awkwardness with anybody, not have any fights." Lynch added, "everything's about the work."

In Lynch's view, she has finally put the pieces together and feels as though she has come to a good place in her pro wrestling odyssey.

"I feel like there was just some stuff in my own life I had to break through." Lynch divulged, "and I feel like once I did that, everything just felt like it started flowing a lot better and my career felt like it got better. I just felt like, 'yeah.' I just feel like it's just coming together and I really know myself a lot better now, more than I ever have. And I feel more confident than I ever have in my ability and going out there. I also love SmackDown. I really love SmackDown. And I love the show, and I love what we've got going on, and I love the locker room. I just really want to put everything into it to make it an entertaining show. And luckily, I've got the backing of the writers, and producers, and management right now to be able to go and do some great stuff. And it [has] been a lot of fun. Yeah, I feel really lucky and I'm looking forward to seeing where this storyline goes."

Whoa, whoa, whoa! If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The Jim Ross Report with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Source: The Jim Ross Report