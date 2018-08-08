NJPW G1 Climax 28 Results (Night 16): Tetsuya Naito Vs. Sanada, Kenny Omega Vs. Toru Yano

The NJPW G1 Climax 28 tournament continued today and will run until August 12 with the winner getting an opportunity to challenge for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 13 in January. Here are the tournament results from night 16:

* Tomohiro Ishii defeated Juice Robinson

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Hirooki Goto

* Tama Tonga defeated Kota Ibushi

* Toru Yano defeated Kenny Omega

* Tetsuya Naito defeated SANADA

A Block Standings:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi (14)

* Jay White (12)

* Kazuchika Okada (12)

* EVIL (8)

* Minoru Suzuki (8)

* Michael Elgin (6)

* Bad Luck Fale (6)

* Hangman Page (6)

* Togi Makabe (4)

* YOSHI-HASHI (4)

B Block Standings:

* Kenny Omega (12)

* Tetsuya Naito (12)

* Kota Ibushi (10)

* Zack Sabre Jr. (10)

* SANADA (8)

* Tomohiro Ishii (8)

* Hirooki Goto (6)

* Tama Tonga (6)

* Juice Robinson (4)

* Toru Yano (4)

The next G1 show will be Friday at 5:30am ET live on NJPW World, here's the next set of tournament matches.

* Togi Makabe vs. Michael Elgin

* YOSHI-HASHI vs. Hangman Page

* Bad Luck Fale vs. Minoru Suzuki

* Jay White vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada