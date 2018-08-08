Bully Ray Hypes ROH - MSG , Brandi Rhodes Cleared For Action, Marty Scurll On Facing Kazuchika Okada

- Above, Bully Ray talked about the significance of Madison Square Garden to pro wrestling and his own career. Bully said he always knew he had to make it at MSG to stand out and doing so in WWE really put him on the map. ROH will be headed to MSG on April 6 for a joint show with NJPW.

"I always knew I wanted to be a pro wrestler, from the first day I ever saw a tag team match I knew this is what I wanted to do," Bully said. "Even as a kid I knew, if you wanted to make it in the world of pro wrestling, you had to wrestle in Madison Square Garden."

- ROH did a "10 Questions" with Marty Scurll and asked him about his upcoming match against Kazuchika Okada at "All In" on September 1.

"It's a great opportunity to show the world what I'm capable of," Scurll said. "A lot of times this year I've been in big tag matches or multi-mans, which are fun, but I believe I thrive in singles competition. It's going to be special."

- Back in May on her first tour with Japanese promotion, Stardom, Brandi Rhodes sustained a broken clavicle that required surgery. Yesterday, Rhodes received good news as she's now cleared for in-ring action.

Officially cleared again for action as of today! Thankful for a great team of surgeons, doctors, physical therapists and an incredible support system! ???? Oh...and I'm keeping the hardware. #BionicBeauty pic.twitter.com/lr0jWPfVEz — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) August 7, 2018

Just left the hospital. Long story short...Brandi Rhodes went to Japan and wrestled 4 matches, 2 with a broken clavicle. 2 separate fractures. She'll need surgery due the bone poking into the muscle.



??



She will heal it up stronger than before. I'm blessed to have her. pic.twitter.com/HhXNN0aaiH — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) May 8, 2018