Jeff Hardy Talks How He's Feeling Following His Return To WWE From Injury In April

Jeff Hardy's WWE return alongside his brother Matt at WrestleMania 33 was a long-awaited homecoming for The Hardy Boyz. A rotator cuff injury stopped Jeff's momentum causing him to rehab his injury while his brother became Woken without him.

The Charismatic Egnima spoke to Click Orlando where he discussed the fear that he went through after his return from injury. His rotator cuff surgery in October 2017 stuck with him for a while as he continued to experience phantom signs that he may become re-injured.

"It was scary at first, very intimidating," Hardy said. "Like, every night 'okay, this is the night.' All those little clicks and cracks in there, I'm gonna hurt it again. So far so good man, I've had more lower back issues and elbow issues than from the rotator cuff surgery."

During the final months of The Hardys' time away from WWE, they went on an Expedition Of Gold collecting titles from a multitude of professional wrestling companies most notably Impact Wrestling and ROH. They had proven a rebirth in a Broken gimmick was successful and the two were primed for a return to Vince McMahon and Company.

Jeff said he and Matt were ready for their WWE comeback as the two were having outstanding moments in the ring, but they longed for a bigger stage to perform on.

"I think it's pretty exciting coming back with Matt, coming home," Jeff said. "We actually had this conversation before we returned because I was doing these WrestleMania spots in the other company we were in, 'okay I'm tired of doing this in front of 1,000 people, I should be doing this in front of 75,000 people.'

"It all worked out because we came back because we wanted to finish where we started which is in the WWE. So it's exciting to still be 40-years-old and still painting my face and having good matches and feeling very healthy. I'm just very blessed and lucky to be here."

