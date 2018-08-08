Rey Mysterio Talks WWE Negotiations, A Fan Saying Rey 'Saved His Life,' WWE 2K19 Commercial

Rey Mysterio spoke with the Miami Herald on a recent fan interaction, WWE, and being featured on WWE 2K19. Here are some of the highlights:

How WWE negotiations are going:

"We started off with the Royal Rumble at the beginning of the year in January. There was another offer on the table to do the Greatest Royal Rumble, and in between those two events, we've been going back and forth in conversations, trying to work out the right deal. It's still up in the air. Nothing [is] secure, yet."

During a recent Q&A, a fan said Mysterio "saved his life":

"It's very humbling. That's when I realize I've been put on this planet to serve a purpose. My purpose is to be able to perform in the ring the amount of years that I have been. I'm blessed with the fact that I can still do it, and I have been doing it for the past 28 years. And that I can change people's lives, like that one grown man, breaking down, crying in front of his son. There was no shame in what he was saying, and to me it doesn't get any better than that. To see a grown man say, 'You helped me get out of the hood. You helped me be the man that I am now.' What can I say. Blessed."

Being featured in a WWE 2K19 commercial:

"It was very nostalgic. It was humbling. To see the amount of work that was put in by WWE to get this product out. To do things like they always do, top notch. My respect goes out to those who paid respect for Rey Mysterio. Whether it's The Miz saying 'He's a pest,' that's a form of flattery from his end, a form of paying respect to what I've done for almost three decades. I was very happy with the end result. I was amazed as a matter of fact. To see the end result, because I had a draft of how everything was going to be laid out, but when I saw it on footage, after all was said and done, and the product was fine, I was like, 'Wow. This came out awesome.' I was really, really happy."

