Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm EST for our live Viewing Party.

* Keith Lee defeated Marcel Barthel

* Taynara Conti defeated Vanessa Borne in a Mae Young Classic qualifying match

* The Street Profits defeated The Mighty

* Ricochet is headed to the ring when The Undisputed Era attacks him on the stage

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black is next for the main event. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa interferes and attacks both of them for the no contest. NXT General Manager William Regal returns and announces a Triple Threat for "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" - Gargano vs. Black vs. Ciampa with the title on the line