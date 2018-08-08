WWE Announces Mae Young Classic Commentary Team, Premiere Date Revealed, Bracketology Special

WWE has announced that the 2018 Mae Young Classic will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 at 9pm EST after WWE NXT goes off the air.

The 32-woman tournament will continue each Wednesday night until two competitors remain. The finals will then take place on Sunday, October 28 at the first-ever all-women's Evolution pay-per-view. The tournament will tape tonight and tomorrow night at Full Sail University and we will have live spoilers as they happen.

WWE has also confirmed the MYC announce team for this year - Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. It was also announced that the MYC Bracketology special will air on Wednesday, August 29, hosted by Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo.

As noted, the final MYC spot will be decided on tonight's NXT show as Vanessa Borne takes on Taynara Conti.

