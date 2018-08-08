WWE Star Returning Soon (Video), Tonight's WWE NXT Matches, The New Day And AJ Styles Celebrate

- WWE posted this video of WWE Champion AJ Styles and #1 contenders The New Day celebrating with Kayla Braxton backstage at last night's SmackDown show.

- The following matches were taped for tonight's WWE NXT episode:

* Keith Lee debuts against Marcel Barthel

* Taynara Conti vs. Vanessa Borne in a Mae Young Classic qualifying match

* The Street Profits vs. The Mighty

* Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black

- Ariya Daivari is set to return to WWE 205 Live soon. The cruiserweight noted in early June that he was healing up from "nagging injuries" but there's no word yet on what those injuries were. Daivari posted this return teaser last night: