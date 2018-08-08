WrestlingInc.com

Renee Young And Beth Phoenix React To MYC Announcement, How Old Is Sable Today?, Lio Rush Complains

By Marc Middleton | August 08, 2018

- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live will feature the rematch between Lio Rush and Akira Tozawa. Above is post-show video of Rush expressing frustration to 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Drake knocks Rush for his lack of professionalism and Rush says Tozawa just isn't on his level.

- Former WWE Women's Champion Rena Lesnar (Sable) turns 51 years old today. Sable has been married to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar since 2006.

- As noted, the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be called by Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Renee and Beth tweeted the following reactions to the news:



