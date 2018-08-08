Renee Young And Beth Phoenix React To MYC Announcement, How Old Is Sable Today?, Lio Rush Complains

- As noted, next week's WWE 205 Live will feature the rematch between Lio Rush and Akira Tozawa. Above is post-show video of Rush expressing frustration to 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick. Drake knocks Rush for his lack of professionalism and Rush says Tozawa just isn't on his level.
- Former WWE Women's Champion Rena Lesnar (Sable) turns 51 years old today. Sable has been married to WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar since 2006.
- As noted, the 2018 Mae Young Classic will be called by Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Renee and Beth tweeted the following reactions to the news:
Absolutely thrilled!!! Let's do this!! https://t.co/sNsq9H7lpk— Beth Copeland (@TheBethPhoenix) August 8, 2018
?????? we're soooooo excited! Oh man. I barely slept last night. ?? https://t.co/ZZHg3yVc0S— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 8, 2018