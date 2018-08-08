Nick Aldis Talks Triple H Making 'Ill-Informed Decision' Not Hiring Him

Nick Aldis is the current NWA World Heavyweight Champion and set to defend his title against Cody Rhodes at All In, but win or lose, his plans don't look like they will involve WWE.

"People ask me about WWE UK, I'm like 'are you kidding me?'" Aldis said on Busted Open Radio. "Not to disparage any of those guys but I've deposited more money in my bank account in one week than some of those guys are going to make in half a year on that contract.

"That's not a knock on them, yeah? It's business, but at the end of the day, it's like, why would I do that? I'm betting on myself."

Aldis explored the idea of All In being a collaborative effort of people who are their own bosses. "This feels real, because it is real," he said of his upcoming match against Rhodes.

All In has seen this success because the wrestlers involved pulled their skills and experience together to make one cohesive product. Aldis said this is what you need in order to produce something that feels genuine, but WWE has a different tactic where they want to make everything their own.

"I truly believe that is when you get these moments, "Aldis continued. "That's when you get the best in this business, not when it's this sort of sterilized, 'this is what we're doing and that's it,' you know? 'It's great that you did all this work to get to this point but now you belong to us so you do what we tell you. It's great that you have those ideas, it's really cute, just keep those to yourself and just do what we tell you.'

"Like, why would you do that? Let's harness what people bring to the table, especially in their brains."

The current NWA World Heavyweight Champion doesn't sound keen on working with WWE, but he did extend an offer to Triple H who has a special fondness for the title Aldis holds.

Aldis said he is up to defend his title anywhere causing Busted Open co-host Bully Ray to say their audience will interpret "anywhere" to mean Aldis is talking about WWE.

"They can take it however they want," Aldis replied. "It's my understanding that a certain man who has a lot of power in that company who I have modeled myself after a lot over the years, has a replica of the 10 Pounds Of Gold on his office wall. All I'm saying is if he ever wants an opportunity to hold the real one in his hands, all he's gotta do is pick up the phone."

While nobody said Triple H's name explicitly, it was very easy to tell who the challenge was for when Aldis followed saying, "it might be a chance for me to prove to the little birds he's got buzzing around him that have been burying me to him that he's been making an ill-informed decision when he had the chance."

Aldis said during a July interview with Interactive Wrestling Radio that WWE won't give him a chance because of "different bulls--t political reasons and for different personal reasons."

