Hulk Hogan Meets With NFL Team (Photos), The Miz & Dolph Ziggler Bonus Clip, Fans On Mind Games

- Above is a Miz & Mrs. bonus clip from last night with The Miz and Dolph Ziggler getting CPR certified at a WWE live event.
- WWE has a new poll asking fans which SmackDown Superstar plays the strongest mind games. As of this writing, 60% voted for Randy Orton while 18% voted for Samoa Joe, 17% for The Miz and the rest went with SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella.
- WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart made a special appearance at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traininig camp on Tuesday before visiting SmackDown. Below are photos and videos of the appearance:
Everything about @DeSeanJackson11 is for real. One of the greatest of all time brother!! Only love HH@Buccaneers @CityofTampa @NFL pic.twitter.com/4Cx8zNY8GP— Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 7, 2018
No one was more excited to meet @HulkHogan than @MrGetFlee99. "He's the reason I eat my vegetables and say my prayers," Curry said. @Beau_Allen thinks they'd make a good tag team. "Vinny's stage name is 'Flee' and I'm the... https://t.co/y80vK6kEd0 pic.twitter.com/MTPjY5xvxR— JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) August 7, 2018
After meeting @Buccaneers Head Coach Dirk Koetter, and surely talking strategy for the upcoming @Buccaneers season, Ronnie bumped into @HulkHogan pic.twitter.com/J73GJNPmpA— HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) August 7, 2018
Hey brotha! @kwon meeting @HulkHogan after practice. ??#GoBucs pic.twitter.com/sWNHTsOJ44— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 7, 2018