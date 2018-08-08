WWE Star Welcoming Child Today, Ricochet - WWE NXT Hype For Tonight, AJ Styles Visits Super Potato

- Above is the second episode of Retro Styles from Xavier Woods' UpUpDownDown YouTube channel, featuring host & WWE Champion AJ Styles visiting the legendary Super Potato in Tokyo, Japan.

- Tonight's WWE NXT episode will also feature Ricochet in action ahead of his "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" match with NXT North American Champion Adam Cole. WWE posted the following teaser for Ricochet and tonight's show:

Ricochet in action ahead of his TakeOver battle with Adam Cole With his NXT North American Championship Match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn 4 now confirmed, Ricochet will first take flight in front of the NXT faithful at Full Sail Live. Will NXT's One and Only make a major statement to the Undisputed ERA leader as their massive showdown in Brooklyn approaches?

- Karl Anderson and his wife are welcoming their 4th son into the world today. The SmackDown Superstar tweeted the following last night: