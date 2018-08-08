WrestlingInc.com

Virgil Asks Interviewer For More Money (Video), Keith Lee Hypes WWE NXT Debut, Birth On Miz & Mrs.

By Marc Middleton | August 08, 2018

- Title Match Wrestling just released this clip from an old Wrestling Universe shoot interview with Virgil. The former WWE Superstar gets fed up with the interviewers and asks for more money at around the 2:00 mark. The interview was filmed back in May 2003.

Virgil Q&A: Hilarious Answers, WWE Hall Of Fame, Who He'd Have His Last Match With, Royal Rumble
- Next Tuesday's Miz & Mrs. episode will feature the birth of Monroe Sky, the first child for The Miz and Maryse. Below is the synopsis:

"The big day arrives; Maryse tries to convince her mom that the delivery room will be off-limits."

- Keith Lee tweeted the following on making his WWE NXT TV debut on tonight's show against Marcel Barthel:


As seen below, Lee also reacted to his NXT teaser that aired during Monday's RAW:



