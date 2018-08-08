Three Big Matches Currently Advertised For Next Month's WWE Hell In A Cell PPV

The official website for the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas is advertising AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe for the WWE Championship and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for next month's WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view. The Facebook and Twitter accounts for the arena are advertising Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy as well.

It was not specified which, if any, of these matches will take place in the Hell In A Cell structure. It should be noted that although these matches were announced this week, the card is always subject to change (and usually does).

Reigns is slated to face Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam a week from Sunday, while Owens is challenging Braun Strowman with Strowman's Money In The Bank contract on the line. Styles will defend the WWE Championship against Joe at the event, while Hardy will clash with Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Championship.

Hell In A Cell is the next major WWE pay-per-view after SummerSlam and takes place on Sunday, September 16th at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.