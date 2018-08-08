WWE Hall Of Famer Gives Alicia Fox Props, Rare Indie Appearance For Arn Anderson, SmackDown Top 10

- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE SmackDown in Orlando.

- WWE Hall of Famer and producer Arn Anderson will be appearing at the Midwest Wrestling Elite debut show "Make or Break" on Sunday, September 30 in St. Louis Park, Minnesota. This will be The Enforcer's first-ever Minnesota indie wrestling appearance. Anderson is scheduled to appear in front of the live crowd and he will participate in a pre-show meet & greet.

- WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross took to Twitter earlier this week and gave props to Alicia Fox for her RAW main event loss to Ronda Rousey. Ross also commented on fans complaining about Fox coming out to the theme song of RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, as seen below: