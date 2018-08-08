Spoiler Update On The WWE NXT 'Takeover: Brooklyn IV' Main Event, Possible Change In Plans

It looks like the WWE NXT "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" main event will see Tommaso Ciampa defend the NXT Title against Johnny Gargano.

Tonight's NXT episode was scheduled to feature an announcement on Ciampa defending against Gargano and Aleister Black at Takeover in a Triple Threat but Black's injury is keeping him out of the match.

PWInsider reports that as of today, Black is not expected to be cleared for the match after recently undergoing surgery for a groin injury. Black is not even expected to be at the Takeover event in Brooklyn during WWE SummerSlam weekend.

There's no word yet on if they will insert another Superstar into the match or if they will go with Gargano vs. Ciampa but we will keep you updated.