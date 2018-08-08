WrestlingInc.com

Viewership Drops Again For Third Episode Of Miz & Mrs.

By Marc Middleton | August 08, 2018

Tuesday's post-SmackDown episode of WWE's Miz & Mrs. on the USA Network drew 1.225 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night on cable in the 18-49 demographic.

This is down 6% from last week's show, which drew 1.303 million viewers and ranked #3 for the night.

WWE SmackDown, which served as the Miz & Mrs. lead-in, drew 2.197 million viewers and ranked #1 in the 18-49 demographic.

Hannity topped the night in viewership on cable with 3.158 million.

Below is our Miz & Mrs. Season 1 Viewership Tracker:

Episode 1: 1.473 million viewers
Episode 2: 1.303 million viewers
Episode 3: 1.225 million viewers
Episode 4:
Episode 5:
Episode 6:

Source: ShowBuzz Daily

