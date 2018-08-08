Update On Tammy Lynn Sytch's Legal Problems

Tammy Lynn Sytch worked as Sunny from 1995 to 1998. During those three years, she became the most downloaded celebrity on the internet in 1997. Her troubles with the law landed her back in jail earlier this year, but PW Insider reports there could be an end in sight for Sytch's incarceration.

Sytch is scheduled to go before Judge Joseph T. Matika in Carbon County, Pennsylvania on August 23rd for a hearing to revocate her parole. The WWE Hall Of Famer will have been incarcerated close to six months by the time of her hearing.

The former Sunny was charged as a fugitive from justice and charged with "Contempt – Disobedience / Resistance" on February 27th. She was transported to her current location on March 28th weeks after she failed to appear in court for two DUI arrests that took place on January 23rd and February 2nd this year.

As Sytch was processed for the above charges in New Jersey, authorities discovered she was a fugitive from justice in Pennsylvania after her February 2017 parole in Carbon County was revoked. Those charges stemmed from during a one-month span of time when she was picked up on May 30th, June 1st, and again on June 20th.

Sytch pled guilty to DUI in every case and once to driving without a license during the Summer of 2015, but the court dismissed the lesser charges in every instance as part of her agreement to plead guilty.

Sytch is no stranger to legal troubles or being arrested multiple times in a short timeframe. She was arrested five times over a four-week period of time in 2012 for disorderly conduct, third-degree burglary, and three counts of violating a protective order. She served 114 days in jail during that time, after her release she moved to Pennsylvania.

Source: PWInsider