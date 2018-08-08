WWE NXT Live Coverage: Johnny Gargano Vs. Aleister Black, Keith Lee Debuts, Ricochet In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of WWE NXT beginning at 8pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media. Click the REFRESH button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

- Two weeks ago, Tommaso Ciampa defeats Aleister Black for the NXT Championship. Last week, Aleister Black blasted Johnny Gargano with Black Mass for his involvement during the title the match, tonight the two will meet in the ring.

- Mauro Ranallo, Percy Watson, and Nigel McGuinness welcome us in to tonight's show as we get right to the first match.

Amber Nova vs. Nikki Cross

Crowd with a "Nikki's gonna kill you!" chant. Cross backs Nova into the corner, clean break, but Nova shoves Cross. Arm drag, belly-to-back suplex, cover, two-count on Nova. Nova ends up driving cross face first with her legs into the top turnbuckle. Nova with the full mount, lands some big strikes, tries for a couple covers, but only gets two. Straight jacket submission on Cross in the middle of the ring, Cross gets away hits a couple kicks and runs over Nova, screaming all along the way. Full mount by Cross, hits some punches to the face, heads up to the top rope and hits a diving crossbody. She hits a swinging neckbreaker for the 1-2-3.

Winner: Nikki Cross via Pinfall

- Vignette fore Keith Lee who talks about looking to be better every single day and wanting the NXT Universe to "Basket in my glory."

- Ricochet comes out for a match and ends up getting attacked from behind by Undisputed Era. Adam Cole on the mic, he says he's not a coward and he stands tall as the one and only North American Champion. Cole says he plans on mangling Ricochet at NXT TakeOver and that is undisputed.

- Backstage, Vanessa Borne talks about her upcoming match against Taynara Conti in a Mae Young Classic qualifying match. Borne says she doesn't want to deprive the NXT Universe of "The Vision" and she plans on taking the final spot at the Mae Young Classic.

Kassius Ohno vs. Adrian Jaoude

Jauode shows off some Capoeira at the start of the match, Ohno isn't impressed. Jaoude tries to take him down and is eventually able to bring down the big man. Ohno lands a boot to the face, hits a running senton splash, running kick to the face, and he lands a couple more. Ohno with a slap to the head, Jaoude is able to nearly lift Ohno, throws a couple strikes, and then hits a side suplex. Ohno recovers, lands a big strike, hits a forearm to the side of Jaoude's head and that will do it.

Winner: Kassius Ohno via Pinfall

- Poolside, EC3 meets up with Velveteen Dream to discuss their issues before their NXT TakeOver match. EC3 sits next Velveteen Dream who then asks him if he wants to take a walk. Dream fakes pushing EC3 into the pool, but was just joking. EC3 says this upcoming match is bigger than the both of them, it's bigger than life. Dream feels disrespected by EC3 after inviting him into his facilities and drops his shades. EC3 goes to pick them up, Dream tries to shove him in the pool and EC3 dumps Dream in the pool. Dream freaks out and EC3 says, "Dude! It's three feet deep!" and walks off.

- Next week: Velveteen Dream will be live.

Keith Lee vs. Marcel Barthel

Crowd gives a nice welcome to Keith Lee in his debut NXT match with "Keith Lee!" and "Oooo! Bask in his glory!" chants. Barthel gets clobbered early on with a couple shots to the face. Barthel with a double thrust to the throat, european uppercut. Lee leaps over a running a Barthel and hits a dropkick to a nice pop. Barthel with some kicks to the midsection, and hits a boot to Lee's face.

Couple more strikes, Lee tries for a kick, Barthel catches it and yells "Nein!" then lands another kick. Lee is tied up in the ropes now, Barthel with a running dropkick. He continues beating up Lee in the corner, but gets turned around and Lee hits a double handed chop across the chop. Lee charges in with a dive, nobody home, Barthel tries for a snap suplex, but ends up getting tossed. Lee with a not so great pounce on Barthel. Fireman's carry right into a jackhammer, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Keith Lee via Pinfall

- At an ATM Machine, Street Profits on their new show "Street Talk." They talk some trash about The Mighty and say they are going to see them in a match, next week.

Vanessa Borne vs. Taynara Conti (Mae Young Classic Qualifying Match)