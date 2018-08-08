Mae Young Classic Parade Of Champions Video, MYC Dark Match From Tonight, MYC Set And Ring Photos

- Above is the Parade of Champions for the 2018 Mae Young Classic, featuring announcers Michael Cole, Renee Young and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. This streamed live on WWE's digital platforms but it actually took place 5-10 minutes before at Full Sail University. Stay tuned for live spoilers from tonight's tapings, which will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 at 9pm EST on the WWE Network.

- The dark match before tonight's MYC tapings saw Britt Baker defeat Tesha Price. Baker received a big pop and got the win with a double-arm Crossface submission. Baker is the girlfriend of WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole.

- Full Sail University is sold out for tonight's tapings. The 2018 MYC tapings will wrap tomorrow night and then the live finals will air at WWE Evolution on October 28. Our correspondent Will Henderson (@willh94) tweeted these photos from inside the venue: