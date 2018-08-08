Ronda Rousey On What Vince McMahon Told Her Before WrestleMania 34 Match

At WrestleMania 34, Ronda Rousey made her in-ring debut teaming with Kurt Angle in a successful outing against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. Rousey has heavily raved by current and former WWE competitors for her showing, and was even catapulted to become the number one contender for the Raw Women's Champion just two months later. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Rousey revealed that Vince McMahon was the person who encouraged her to smile as she opened the curtain on her way to the ring.

"I usually walk out and I'm all business, but Vince specifically told me to go out and allow myself to feel everything that I was feeling and not hide anything," said Rousey. "And not to try and go out and be the tough girl, but to allow myself to smile, to enjoy it because, according to Vince, when I smile the whole world wants to hug me."

Rousey also revealed the most memorable moment of her WrestleMania 34 match experience.

"The most memorable moment of WrestleMania was right after I won," Rousey said. "I was looking around trying to find my husband and our two boys in the stands. When I did, being able to tell them I love them and share that moment with them was one of the best memories I have because, despite all my previous successes, this was the first time I had my own family there to share it with me."

While Rousey is known for having a mean face to show she means business, Rousey stated that the face had to be practiced and learned because she would crack up and giggle every single time. "It's hard for me to stay serious in general. It's something I had to train just like anything else," Rousey explained.

At SummerSlam, Rousey will be competing in her second Women's Championship match in just her fourth match overall, against Alexa Bliss. In addition to her match at WrestleMania 34, she was unsuccessful in dethroning Nia Jax at Money in the Bank due to a same-night cash-in on Jax from Alexa Bliss, and she competed in her first Raw match by defeating Alicia Fox.

Source: Sports Illustrated