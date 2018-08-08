Lucha Underground Results (8/8): Gift Of The Gods Title Defended In Intergender Match

It's time to go back to The Temple for another episode of Lucha Underground. You can check out Luch Underground Wednesdays on El Rey Network at 8 pm. We appreciate you checking out the results here at Wrestling Inc.

- On last week's episode: The Worldwide Underground and Reptile Tribe continued their blood feud, The Trios Championship was on the line as The Rabbit Tribe attempted to win the three titles but they failed to defeat Son Of Havoc, Killshot, and The Mack. Pentagon Dark also faced Cage and King Cuerno by himself and he was defeated after putting up a good fight.

- On this week's episode: The Gift Of The Gods Title is defended and there is plenty of tag team action with the main event being The Reptile Tribe vs Worldwide Underground with some big risks at stake for either side.

Antonio Cueto was in his office on the phone saying that he's planning another sacrifice to the gods tonight. Mariposa showed up and seduced Ceuto a little bit before saying she wants the Gift Of The Gods Title. Antonio said he can't do that and then she pulls out a couple wads of cash and says her family gets what they want. She put the money down and Antonio smelled it before saying he could never say no to someone like her. Then Cueto finished drinking his Modelo.

The Rabbit Tribe vs Matanza Cueto

Antonio showed up at the ramp and said only one person can compete in this match, so Paul London said Mala Suerte was going to do it. So Cueto said Mala is a sacrifice to the gods.

Mala got off to a good start and he hit a couple moves complete with cartoonish sound effects. But then Matanza slammed him down and that was all she wrote.

Winner: Matanza Cueto

Joey Ryan and Jack Evans vs XO Lishus and Ivelisse

Jack and Ivelisse started things out and after a brief exchange, Ivelisse hit a rana and Evans went out of the ring. CO took the tag and used his legs to trap Ryan and drive his face into Lishus' backstage repeatedly. Joey looked like he liked it and asked XO for a kiss. XO ran up and kicked him in the face instead.

Evans took the tag and XO made quick work of him, but Evans kicked out after a two count. Ivelisse took the tag again and so did Evans. Suddenly Jack nailed a spinning kick to the head for a two count.

Ryan got the tag and rubbed Ivelisse's face into the mat, but she fought back and hit a DDT. Boh partners got tags at the same time and XO hit Evans with a splits legdrop for a two count. Ivelisse kicked Evan and then Ryan lifted her onto the apron and kicked her down. XO and Ryan fought on as Evans flew in with a springboard kick. Then Evans latched on a submission choke hold but XO didn't tag out until he passed out.

Winners: Joey Ryan and Jack Evans

Mariposa vs Dragon Azteca Jr - Gift Of The Gods Title Match

One must wonder if Mariposa is trying to win this title for her brother. Dragon hit a few forearms in the corner and landed a kick to the back for a two count early on. Suddenly, Mariposa hit a Samoan drop for a two count of her own. Fans were chanting, "fight forever."

Dragon sent Mariposa back down and climbed the ropes to hit a 450 splash. 1-2- kick out! The crowd was chanting "lucha" as Mariposa hit a move of her own for a two count. Mariposa beat her chest and tried to hit another Butterfly Effect, but Dragon rolled her up for a pinfall.

Winner: Dragon Azteca Jr.

Reptile Tribe vs Worldwide Underground

If Worldwide Underground win, then Kobra Moon must grant Mundo one wish... but if World Wide Underground loses, then Mundo must join the Reptile Tribe.

Moon said what Mundo did to Vibora was commendable because she loves cold-blooded things. Then she introduced a new member to the Reptile Tribe, Jeremiah Snake (Sami Callihan).

World Wide Underground came out and Mundo sent Ricky Mundo and his weird doll packing. He said this was a job he wasn't going to do. Then he brought out Aerostar and The Temple erupted in a cheer.

Snake and Mundo fought in the ring after things cleared out and then Aerostar hit a dive on everyone. Drago followed with a drive of his own. Then Taya got on top and dove on everyone too.

Jeremiah and Johnny started fighting again and then Snake picked up Moon and tossed her over the ropes on top of everyone. Snake ran around the ring and hit a cannonball on several wrestlers who found themselves sitting in seats.

Taya found herself alone and creeped out in the ring with Snake who bit her finger. She slapped him and then he kicked her in the face. Taya nailed a German suplex on Jeremiah and then PJ Black got the tag. Black took Snake down with an armdrag and a legsweep along with a few more quick moves. Drago got involved, but Black and Mundo put him down and kicked him in the side of the head.

Mundo cleared the ring except for Snake, but Jeremiah put thumbs in his eyes and tagged in Moon who climbed to the top rope and jumped on Mundo and he caught her. Both Snake and Drago kicked Mundo and all three pinned Mundo but he kicked out.

Drago hit a DDT and went for a pin, but Taya and Black broke up the pin. Aerostar jumped in and confronted Drago and he told Drago to watch this and then he hit a twisting springboard dive on everyone on the outside.

Soon, Mundo hit The End Of The World and won the match. So Kobra Moon has to grant Johnny Mundo a wish.

Winners: Worldwide Underground

Mundo said Moon knows someone who needs a wish and he wished that she free Drago. The crowd chanted "set him free" as Taya seemed upset at Mundo's wish decision. Aerostar got out of the ring and unlocked Drago's collar and the spirit of Drago will return to him. Drago is now free from Kobra Moon's grasp and he celebrated as Taya confronted Mundo in the ring.

She called Mundo an idiot and yelled at him for giving away his wish. Then he said Moon couldn't grant him a wish because only she could do that. Black handed him a little black box and Mundo got down on one knee and proposed to Taya. She said yes and was crying.

Ricky Mundo was backstage and said he had a wish too that Johnny and Taya are together until death do them part and then they showed his creepy doll as she laughed and he smiled into a dirty mirror.