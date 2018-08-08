Next Week's Go-Home WWE NXT, Keith Lee Makes TV Debut (Video), Johnny Gargano On Living A Nightmare

- Keith Lee made his WWE NXT TV debut on tonight's episode, defeating Marcel Barthel. Above is video from the match.

- As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has been announced for the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" event during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Below is post-show video of Gargano talking to Sarah Schreiber about the match. Gargano says his dream is now a nightmare because it's his fault that Ciampa is champion. Gargano says he wakes up in the morning and doesn't know who he is anymore. He lives in a world of anger, hatred and suffering, and all he wants is revenge, and to end Ciampa. Gargano says he saw a white light at the end of the tunnel when the Triple Threat was announced, and that white light is shining bright, that white light is the NXT Title. Gargano says he will be NXT Champion when Takeover is over and he will once again by Johnny Wrestling.

- The following has been announced for next Wednesday's Takeover go-home edition of NXT:

* The Velveteen Dream appears live

* Tyler Bate vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong

* Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah

* The Mighty vs. The Street Profits