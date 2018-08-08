WWE Does Attack Angle With Aleister Black After Takeover Main Event Announcement (Video)

As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa has been announced as the "Takeover: Brooklyn IV" main event but Black is expected to be pulled from the match due to his recent surgery to repair a groin injury. Black is not expected to be cleared in time for Takeover and likely won't even be backstage at the event.

It looks like WWE has written Black out of the match with the attack angle seen above. NXT General Manager William Regal and others found Black unresponsive outside on the ground at Full Sail University. Regal called for help but there's no official word yet on Black's status. The video did feature Gargano and The Undisputed Era, which could give hints at who they plan on blaming the attack on.

Stay tuned for an official update on Black's status.

For those who missed it, below is the current card for Takeover, which takes place on Saturday, August 18 during WWE SummerSlam weekend at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn:

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Johnny Gargano vs. Aleister Black vs. Tommaso Ciampa

NXT Women's Title Match

Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Baszler

NXT Tag Team Title Match

Tyler Bate and Trent Seven vs. Roderick Strong and Kyle O'Reilly

NXT North American Title Match

Ricochet vs. Adam Cole

EC3 vs. The Velveteen Dream