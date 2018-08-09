WWE Congratulates Karl Anderson (Photo, Video), How Old Is Alexa Bliss Today?, Hot New Kaitlyn Vlog

- Above is the latest vlog from Kaitlyn's YouTube channel, featuring a look at her comeback for WWE's Mae Young Classic and lots more. The former WWE Divas Champion returned to the WWE ring at last night's tapings in a First Round match against Kavita Devi.

- RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss turns 27 years old today.

- As noted, Karl Anderson and his wife were set to welcome their 4th son into the world on Wednesday. The WWE website reports that Cash was born at 11:02am, coming in at 9 pounds & 4 ounces, and 21 inches long.

Below are Twitter and Instagram posts from the proud dad, along with the congratulatory message from WWE:

