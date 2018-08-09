Top WWE Stars Watch The Mae Young Classic, First Round Matches, Time Limits, Tonight's Tapings, More

WWE taped four episodes for the 2018 Mae Young Classic last night at Full Sail University. These four episodes featured first round matches. The second round, quarterfinals and semifinals will be taped at tonight's tapings to determine which two competitors will do battle in the finals. Remember to join us tonight at around 7pm EST for live spoilers from night two.

Several Superstars were shown in the front row at various points during last night's tapings. Superstars who appeared were RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sho Funaki, Tye Dillinger, Lio Rush, Samoa Joe, Natalya, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and his daughter (to watch wife Aerial Monroe), WWE NXT North American Champion Adam Cole & NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, Sarah Logan, Liv Morgan, Tyler Breeze, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Kassius Ohno (to watch girlfriend Rachel Evers), Dana Brooke, Adrian Jaoude, WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside (to watch daughter Xia Brookside) and Akira Tozawa.

The first round matches taped last night had 15-minute time limits. The 2017 tournament had 15-minute time limits on the first round matches, 20-minute time limits on the second round matches, 25-minute time limits on the quarterfinals, 30-minute time limits on the semifinals and no limit on the finals.

The 2018 Mae Young Classic will premiere on Wednesday, September 5 at 9pm EST after NXT goes off the air. The series will then air each Wednesday night until the final two competitors are determined. The live finals will then take place on October 28 at the first-ever all-women's WWE Evolution pay-per-view. WWE has confirmed that the winner will receive the MYC trophy this year.

WWE did not display the tournament brackets at last night's tapings but we should have a good idea of what they look like after tonight's tapings. The MYC Bracketology special will air on Wednesday, August 29, hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix and Mauro Ranallo. The tournament is being called by Phoenix, Renee Young and Michael Cole.

The following first round matches were taped on Wednesday night:

Episode 1:

* Tegan Nox vs. Zatara

* MJ Jenkins vs. Rhea Ripley

* Vanessa Kraven vs. Lacey Lane

* Meiko Satomura vs. Killer Kelly

Episode 2:

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Priscilla Kelly

* Aerial Monroe vs. Zeuxis

* Kacy Catanzaro vs. Reina Gonzalez

* Ashley Rayne vs. Mercedes Martinez

Episode 3:

* Kaitlyn vs. Kavita Devi

* Jinny vs. Toni Storm

* Karen Q vs. Xia Li

* Mia Yim vs. Allysin Kay

Episode 4:

* Rachel Evers vs. Hiroyo Matsumoto

* Taynara Conti vs. Jessie Elaban

* Nicoe Matthews vs. Isla Dawn

* Io Shirai vs. Xia Brookside

We have detailed spoilers from last night's tapings at this link. Remember to join us later this evening for live spoilers from night two.