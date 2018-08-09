Jim Ross On Dangers Of Closing WWE SummerSlam With Brock Lesnar Vs. Roman Reigns

Recently on The Jim Ross Report, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross shared his thoughts on a number of pro wrestling topics. Notably, Ross talked about how closing SummerSlam with the Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns may be problematic. Also, Ross named a few NXT Superstars who may be the next big thing.

During the podcast, Ross suggested that closing SummerSlam with Lesnar versus Reigns could be a problem.

"Reigns and Lesnar I guess will go on last at SummerSlam." Ross said, "I assume that. I don't know that. But if it is the last match of a long night, is that position you want to have your Universal title displayed under? I'm not sure. I'm not sure at all and I wonder what kind of reaction these two gentlemen are going to receive from the live audience. And if it is overtly negative, is that the image or the sound that you go off the air with? Just my question."

Also during the podcast, Ross dipped into his mailbag and answered a question regarding who the next big star in NXT will be. According to 'Good Ol' J.R.', The Undisputed Era's Roderick Strong, Adam Cole, and Kyle O'Reilly could be the next big thing. Also, Ross put over former NXT Champion Aleister Black.

"I love Roderick Strong. I love Adam Cole. Kyle O'Reilly's really good. Gosh, I mean there's a ton of talents and I'm going to leave out a bunch of guys. I like Aleister Black." Ross added, "I mean, their cupboards aren't bare by any stretch."

In Ross' learned view, there is a lot of parity in NXT right now, so time will tell who distances himself from the pack.

"It's hard to name one guy who stands out head and shoulders above everybody else because I believe it's that competitive." Ross explained, "and I think, as fans, for us, that's a good thing. The NXT guys have done a tremendous job in recruiting [and] scouting talents. So there's a lot of parity, so at some point, natural athleticism, acquiring their skillsets, improving their skillsets, will set in and then talents will start distancing themselves. But, right now, a lot of those guys are nose-to-nose. But Strong and Cole, you can't go wrong with either of those two picks. And it's time for them. It's time for them to tell a great story, and come in, and blow the audience away, and they can do that."

