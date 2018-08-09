UFC Releases New Conor McGregor Merchandise, Dana White On TUF's Future, UFC Summer / Fall Trailer

- The UFC has several big-time bouts lined up for the rest of the summer and into fall, including the return of Conor McGregor. Recently, the promotion released a trailer highlighting the key fights that have been announced.

Included is a spotlight on the UFC 229 bout between McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Also featured are Tyron Woodley vs. Darren Till for the welterweight belt and the return of Nate Diaz vs. Dustin Poirier.

- According to UFC president Dana White, the new ESPN deal does include continuing with The Ultimate Fighter series. White told MMAjunkie that there will be changes, but the plan is for more seasons in the future.

"'The Ultimate Fighter' will continue," White said. "There's still a huge market for 'The Ultimate Fighter.' 'The Ultimate Fighter' still does well.

"People will look at the ratings, and they'll come in at a half-million, 600 (thousand), 650, but that's the initial rating. Now, with DVR and stuff like that, the numbers are much bigger. Last season's 'Ultimate Fighter' (27) averaged about a million viewers. That's a lot of people. It's still a big show and a big brand. Yeah, it'll go on."

The next season features middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Kelvin Gastelum as coaches with male heavyweights and female featherweights competing for contracts.

- The UFC wasted no time in rolling out new Conor McGregor merchandise after signing the former champion to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title later this year.



