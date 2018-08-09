How Are Tickets Selling For ROH - NJPW 'G1 Supercard' At Madison Square Garden?

It appears that the upcoming ROH - NJPW G1 Supercard at Madison Square Garden during WrestleMania weekend on Saturday, April 6, 2019 will sell out.

Tickets for the event went on sale on Wednesday for HonorClub members. ROH COO Joe Koff revealed that tickets are already 60% sold out.

"We are currently 60% sold with general public for sale on Friday," said Koff in a statement to POST Wrestling.

A WWE sellout at MSG is usually around 15,000 fans for a live event. Assuming ROH is using a similar seating configuration, that would mean they have sold around 9,000 tickets already.

Until this event, WWE had successfully prevented any other wrestling companies from booking the arena. G1 Supercard will be the first non-WWE wrestling event since the formation of WWE in 1963 as the WWWF. Before that, the NWA Capitol Wrestling Corporation would exclusively run the Garden, however that was still owned by Vince McMahon Sr. (and Joseph "Toots" Mondt) and was the precursor to the WWWF. Before that, you'd have to go to 1957 when Manhattan Wrestling Enterprises stopped running the Garden, which was owned by Mondt.

WCW did hold an event at the Paramount Theater (now called the Hulu Theater) in 1996, which is a 5,000 seat facility located beneath the Madison Square Garden arena, but not at the arena itself. WWE issued a statement last month regarding Madison Square Garden working with ROH, stating, "MSG is, of course, free to work with ROH however they want."

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday at Ticketmaster.

