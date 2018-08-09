Renee Young To Make RAW Commentary Debut On Monday

WWE has announced that Renee Young will serve as guest commentator for Monday's RAW from Greensboro, NC, the final RAW before SummerSlam.

Renee will call all three hours of RAW with Michael Cole and Corey Graves. Jonathan Coachman will be fulfilling another obligation, according to WWE. Renee is currently calling the 2018 Mae Young Classic with Cole and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix.

Below is WWE's announcement on Renee calling RAW: